Photo 2204
My daughter Michelle last week at the seaside. What size cornet shall we have?
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
2
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3427
photos
93
followers
51
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th June 2022 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
large
,
seaside
,
person
,
ice-cream
,
michelle
,
cornet.
photogq
the large one of course.. nice photo
July 4th, 2022
Monica
The largest, of course!
July 4th, 2022
