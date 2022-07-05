Sign up
Photo 2206
Gone With the Wind.
52 Week Challenge - Week 27 .
Negative Space .
5th July 2022
5th Jul 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3431
photos
93
followers
51
following
604% complete
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2203
201
202
2204
2205
203
2206
204
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
27th June 2022 12:05pm
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
surfing
,
wind
,
negative-space
,
sea-scape
,
52wc-2022-w27
Heather
ace
Love the orange sail arched in the clear blue sky! And the wind surfer is a mere speck (maybe a little larger) in the natural environment of sea and sky. Really striking, Wendy! A big fav!
July 6th, 2022
