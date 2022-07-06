Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2207
Purple Ballerinas.
I have had this pretty double Fuchsia for many years it has survived the coldest of winters and grows about 6 feet tall. This year we have had to cut it back as it has stretched its branches across the path.
6th July 2022
6th Jul 22
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3433
photos
93
followers
51
following
604% complete
View this month »
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
Latest from all albums
202
2204
2205
203
2206
204
2207
205
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
30th June 2022 12:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
purple
,
flower
,
fuchsia
Bill
ace
I have to say, this one took my breath away - such lovely colours, beautifully exposed. Wonderful arrangement. Fav of a Fav.
July 6th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh Wendy - such a beauty ! Such a lovely colour and form , and beautifully captured and enhanced with the edit ! fav
July 6th, 2022
Hazel
ace
It's lovely and we have similar in purple, also in pink but very small plants!
July 6th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh this is one of my fav fuchsia what a capture!
July 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close