Purple Ballerinas. by wendyfrost
Purple Ballerinas.

I have had this pretty double Fuchsia for many years it has survived the coldest of winters and grows about 6 feet tall. This year we have had to cut it back as it has stretched its branches across the path.
6th July 2022 6th Jul 22

wendy frost

Bill ace
I have to say, this one took my breath away - such lovely colours, beautifully exposed. Wonderful arrangement. Fav of a Fav.
July 6th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Wendy - such a beauty ! Such a lovely colour and form , and beautifully captured and enhanced with the edit ! fav
July 6th, 2022  
Hazel ace
It's lovely and we have similar in purple, also in pink but very small plants!
July 6th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is one of my fav fuchsia what a capture!
July 6th, 2022  
