Photo 2220
Shades of Purple.
I fell in love with these tiny pretty purple Dianthus in the garden centre but didn't buy any while the weather is so dry.
Having problems with my computer it is being sorted tomorrow hopefully and I can still use it.
21st July 2022
21st Jul 22
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3464
photos
96
followers
51
following
609% complete
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
2221
2222
2223
2219
2220
2221
218
2222
219
2223
220
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd July 2022 1:14pm
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
dianthus
