My Lantana.

Today we have had rain and the raindrops caught in the flowers look like bubbles.

I bought this shrub and kept it in a pot on my south facing patio last year and managed to overwinter it and brought indoors when it turned cold. I love the multi colours which seem to change with the weather from yellow, orange, red, deep red and sometimes pink. I think it grows like a weed in some of the warmer countries.