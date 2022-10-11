Sign up
Photo 2283
Hellebore.
I found this lovely flower in the garden centre
I think it is nearly over and starting to produc its seeds.
11th October 2022
11th Oct 22
3
3
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3534
photos
94
followers
50
following
625% complete
2276
2277
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2278
229
230
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
11th October 2022 1:25pm
flower
hellebore
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely - such a delightful colour, but not a good colour to show up in the garden ! fav
October 12th, 2022
Linda
ace
Beautiful flower, and lovely focus!
October 12th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super, bold image with neat details
October 12th, 2022
