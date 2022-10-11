Previous
Hellebore. by wendyfrost
Hellebore.

I found this lovely flower in the garden centre
I think it is nearly over and starting to produc its seeds.
11th October 2022

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Beryl Lloyd
How lovely - such a delightful colour, but not a good colour to show up in the garden ! fav
October 12th, 2022  
Linda
Beautiful flower, and lovely focus!
October 12th, 2022  
gloria jones
Super, bold image with neat details
October 12th, 2022  
