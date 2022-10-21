Sign up
Photo 2287
Stag at Burghley.
Took this one with my zoom lens as we didn't get too close and tried not to disturb them.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
2
2
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021.
3540
photos
94
followers
50
following
2281
2282
2283
232
2284
2285
2286
2287
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th October 2022 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animal
,
deer
,
wild
,
stag
,
burghley
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful capture of this beautiful animal, Great pov with the young stag portrayed against the dark rough textures of the bark of the Oak tree (I assume 0ak) fav
October 20th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Super shot, clarity
October 20th, 2022
