Star Snowflake. by wendyfrost
Photo 2289

Star Snowflake.

My image for todays flickr theme - Red on White.
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

wendy frost

bkb in the city
Very nice
October 22nd, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So pretty!
October 22nd, 2022  
