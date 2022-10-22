Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2289
Star Snowflake.
My image for todays flickr theme - Red on White.
22nd October 2022
22nd Oct 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3543
photos
94
followers
50
following
627% complete
View this month »
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Latest from all albums
232
233
2284
2285
2286
2287
2288
2289
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
22nd October 2022 12:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
red
,
star
,
snowflake
,
red-on-white
,
embroidery.
bkb in the city
Very nice
October 22nd, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty!
October 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close