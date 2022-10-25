Previous
Mistletoe Bunches. by wendyfrost
Photo 2292

Mistletoe Bunches.

As the autumn leaves fall from the trees in Burghley the mistletoe growing on the branches becomes apparent on the branches.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

Bill ace
Love the view.
October 26th, 2022  
