Photo 2305
Little Acorn.
Mighty oaks from little acorns grow.
'The Mighty oaks' quote is a 14th Century old English proverb ...
Large streams from little fountains flow,
Tall oaks from little acorns grow .
9th November 2022
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th October 2022 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oak
,
acorn
,
nut
JackieR
ace
Never knew that first line!!
Beautiful composition
December 3rd, 2022
