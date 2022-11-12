Previous
In Flanders Fields by wendyfrost
Photo 2306

In Flanders Fields

In Flanders Fields the poppies grow
Between the crosses row on row.
12th November 2022 12th Nov 22

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
632% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Nicely taken
November 13th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful image to represent today's day of remembrance! fav
November 13th, 2022  
