Remembrance and Hope. by wendyfrost
Photo 2306

Remembrance and Hope.

But why Mummy are you crying so?
Your tears are giving you pain.
My tears are fears for you my child
For the world is forgetting again.

Author unknown
13th November 2022

wendy frost

