Sky Blue by wendyfrost
Sky Blue

I came across these pretty Sky Blue primroses at the garden centre. I love the colour with the yellow eye.
2nd March 2023 2nd Mar 23

wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delicate colour and a beautiful capture!
March 4th, 2023  
Hazel ace
I recognised it as yours - very pretty!
March 4th, 2023  
