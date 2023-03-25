Previous
Lost and Found. by wendyfrost
Lost and Found.

My image for flickr theme - Lost and found object.

One day whilst walking through the woods we found this little lost bear. He said his name was Kodi and this was his favourite tree.
wendy frost

Bill ace
That’s a seriously cute bear. I hope he gets home soon.
March 26th, 2023  
