Photo 2375
Lost and Found.
My image for flickr theme - Lost and found object.
One day whilst walking through the woods we found this little lost bear. He said his name was Kodi and this was his favourite tree.
25th March 2023
25th Mar 23
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3633
photos
90
followers
46
following
650% complete
View this month »
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
26th October 2021 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
lost
,
woods
,
bear
,
wild
,
animal.
Bill
ace
That’s a seriously cute bear. I hope he gets home soon.
March 26th, 2023
