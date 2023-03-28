Sign up
Photo 2376
Face in a Glass.
My daughter took me out for a lovely pub lunch this week after Mothers Day when it was a little quieter. A small white wine for me and a soft drink for Michelle
28th March 2023
28th Mar 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
3635
photos
89
followers
46
following
651% complete
View this month »
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
0
365
DMC-TZ80
28th March 2023 12:26pm
face
wine
glass
drink
