Photo 2377
A Single Egg.
My image for todays Flickr - A single egg .
Only one egg was smashed during the making of this image.
An Araucana Blue Egg from hens that that roam freely in lush pasture amongst trees and hedgerows.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
0
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. I start my 9th year here on...
Photo Details
0
365
Canon EOS 700D
31st March 2023 3:44pm
Tags
blue
,
rabbit
,
egg
,
single
,
araucana
