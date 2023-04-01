Sign up
Photo 2378
Reflection in a Spoon
Illusion and reflection in a spoon created for flickr theme but not entered as I spent too long faffing and short of time - I wasn't happy with it.
1st April 2023
1st Apr 23
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
3637
photos
89
followers
46
following
651% complete
2372
2373
2374
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
31st March 2023 11:42pm
Tags
spoon
,
illusion
,
b/w
,
reflection-in-a-spoon
JackieR
ace
Oooh that's a fab base you used!!! Works perfectly for this
April 2nd, 2023
