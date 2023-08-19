Previous
Look at Me. by wendyfrost
Photo 2464

Look at Me.

Taken last week at Ferry Meadows The young swans are showing off again.
19th August 2023 19th Aug 23

wendy frost

Photo Details

Heather ace
A great shot, Wendy! I love how you got the swan with its wings outstretched! Fav
August 20th, 2023  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's showing off in front of all the wrong ladies! Great catch.
August 20th, 2023  
Bill ace
Lovely picture.
August 20th, 2023  
