Photo 2464
Spider Web.
Another shot from last weeks walk .
18th August 2023
18th Aug 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
3725
photos
85
followers
45
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
13th August 2023 1:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flower
,
web
,
spiders-web
Junan Heath
ace
Lovely shot!
August 21st, 2023
