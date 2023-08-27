Previous
Bee on Borage. by wendyfrost
Bee on Borage.

Taken in my garden the borage has self set from last year but it makes a nice extra in the garden and the insects love it.
wendy frost

Beryl Lloyd
A wonderful macro shot!
August 29th, 2023  
