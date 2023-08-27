Sign up
Previous
Photo 2473
Bee on Borage.
Taken in my garden the borage has self set from last year but it makes a nice extra in the garden and the insects love it.
27th August 2023
27th Aug 23
1
0
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3731
photos
85
followers
45
following
677% complete
View this month »
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
2473
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-TZ80
Taken
24th August 2023 3:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
herb
,
borage
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful macro shot!
August 29th, 2023
