Photo 2479
Green Pumpkin.
My entry for Friday's Flickr - September Flora .
I couldn't resist buying this lovely green velvet pumpkin in Hobbycraft last week the hard part was choosing which colour to have. You might see more of him throughout October.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
3738
photos
85
followers
43
following
2473
2474
2475
2476
2477
2478
2479
2480
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
29th September 2023 4:45pm
Tags
green
,
flowers
,
pumpkin
,
flora
,
cyclamen
