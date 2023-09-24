Previous
Pink anemone. by wendyfrost
Pink anemone.

I managed to get down to the bottom of my garden to what I call my jungle area and found these pretty pink anemones growing amongst the weeds.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

wendy frost

