Previous
Bug House. by wendyfrost
Photo 2493

Bug House.

For One Week Only - Outside.

Found this large bug house outside at the garden centre demonstrating what to use to attract bugs. A lovely sunny morning but a bit chilly as the temperatures are starting to drop.
8th November 2023 8th Nov 23

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
That’s one bug palace! ❤️
November 10th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh that is just wonderful
November 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise