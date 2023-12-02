Sign up
Photo 2502
Candlelight Name.
My Flickr photo for " First Name " but it is actually my second name, Denise being my first which has caused a few problems over the years plus a few smiles ( D.Frost.)
2nd December 2023
2nd Dec 23
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3761
photos
84
followers
45
following
685% complete
View this month »
2496
2497
2498
2499
2500
2501
2502
2503
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
1st December 2023 5:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candle
,
name
,
candlelight
