Previous
Photo 2513
Happy 2024 (taken off the TV.)
To every one on 365 I wish you all good health and happy days in this new year. Thank you for all your messages comments and faves over the years all very much appreciated.
I have started my 11th year here on 31st December 2023 - I hope to see you all again in 2024.
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022.
4
3
365
Canon EOS 700D
1st January 2024 1:19am
green
blue
clock
fireworks
big-ben
new-year
Shutterbug
ace
Hope to see you in the coming year also.
January 1st, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And to you too ,my friend ! I shall start my year 11 today xx
January 1st, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Happy New Year, Wendy!
January 1st, 2024
