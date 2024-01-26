Previous
White Chocolate by wendyfrost
Photo 2523

White Chocolate

My photo for today's Flickr theme- White Chocolate.
Lucky that the little Snowman had not been eaten by now.
26th January 2024 26th Jan 24

wendy frost

ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
Agnes ace
Delicious and so funny
January 26th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Awww- he was too cute to eat! Sweet shot!
January 26th, 2024  
