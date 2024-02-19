Sign up
Previous
Photo 2538
Single Snowdrop.
My snowdrops in the garden are almost over but I found this one still looking pretty.
19th February 2024
19th Feb 24
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I started my 10th year here on ....New Years Eve 2022. Quote for Photographers - If you...
3796
photos
85
followers
43
following
695% complete
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
18th February 2024 5:02pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
winter
,
snowdrop
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beauty - my snowdrops in the garden have gone very sparce - - my fault I was heavy handed a few years ago and took too many out !! fav
February 21st, 2024
