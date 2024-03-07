Previous
Crows Nests. by wendyfrost
Photo 2547

Crows Nests.

Taken as we returned to the car park after a visit to the garden centre for coffee and cake. I didn't notice the crow returning to its nest with a twig in it's beak until I saw it on the computer screen.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

wendy frost

