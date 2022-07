3 - Elevense's at Midday.

July Challenge - Make 30 Photos .

3 -Taken at Midday.



Elevenses at Midday why? Because I don't get up very early and it takes me forever to get a few jobs done before I can sit down again with a nice cup of tea,

Camera all set up at 11-45 yikes 12- o'clock no memory card in the camera