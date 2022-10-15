Previous
Ladybird in a Pink . by wendyfrost
Ladybird in a Pink .

I opened my patio doors to enjoy todays sunshine and spied this ladybird on a pink Pink I have in a pot near the doorstep. I quickly fetched my camera and luckily it was still there when I got back.

For Pink October -Breast Cancer awareness month.
15th October 2022

wendy frost

wendyfrost
Beryl Lloyd ace
Oh such a lucky timing and capture - such a pretty pink Pink! the ladybird thought so too! fav
October 15th, 2022  
