232 / 365
Ladybird in a Pink .
I opened my patio doors to enjoy todays sunshine and spied this ladybird on a pink Pink I have in a pot near the doorstep. I quickly fetched my camera and luckily it was still there when I got back.
For Pink October -Breast Cancer awareness month.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
3536
photos
94
followers
50
following
63% complete
225
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
230
2279
231
2280
2281
2282
2283
232
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
Canon EOS 700D
Taken
15th October 2022 12:42pm
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
insect
,
spots
,
ladybug
,
ladybird
,
breast-cancer
,
pink-october22
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oh such a lucky timing and capture - such a pretty pink Pink! the ladybird thought so too! fav
October 15th, 2022
