Eye-catching Parking . by wendyfrost
210 / 365

Eye-catching Parking .

No. 15 Eye-catching for July challenge - Make-30-Photos .
We went to a local Aldi and I happened to notice the bright disabled parking spaces which with the yellow paint and block pattern were very eye-catching and luckily empty for my photo.
13th July 2022 13th Jul 22

wendy frost

Photo Details

summerfield ace
it did catch my eye, thinking it was a drained out swimming pool 🤣 and took a closer and longer look to realize it wasn't. aces!
July 15th, 2022  
