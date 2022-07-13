Sign up
210 / 365
Eye-catching Parking .
No. 15 Eye-catching for July challenge - Make-30-Photos .
We went to a local Aldi and I happened to notice the bright disabled parking spaces which with the yellow paint and block pattern were very eye-catching and luckily empty for my photo.
13th July 2022
13th Jul 22
wendy frost
ace
@wendyfrost
Update I start my 9th year here on New years Eve 2021. I always look forward to...
Tags
yellow
,
bricks
,
parking
,
patterns
,
eye-catching
,
make-30-2022
summerfield
ace
it did catch my eye, thinking it was a drained out swimming pool 🤣 and took a closer and longer look to realize it wasn't. aces!
July 15th, 2022
