Previous
Next
When life gives you lemons 🍋 by wendystout
59 / 365

When life gives you lemons 🍋

Make a G&T 🤣🤣 using my special South African glass a gift from me friend for making her a photo book from our recent holiday to South Africa 🇿🇦
28th February 2023 28th Feb 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise