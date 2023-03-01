Previous
Brighter times ahead by wendystout
60 / 365

Brighter times ahead

Leave the negatives in the past….
Trying to be positive today as I had lunch with a friend who is really struggling with her health so praying 🙏 for better times ahead for her x
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
16% complete

View this month »

essiesue
Nicely composed and explained. fav
March 1st, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
@essiesue aww thanks 🙏
March 1st, 2023  
