Selfie by wendystout
71 / 365

Selfie

🤣🤣 well as promised here’s a selfie with the jumper now that it’s finished… I think I’m better at knitting than taking selfies but thanks for the encouragement and interest 💕
12th March 2023 12th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
