No smoke without fire by wendystout
72 / 365

No smoke without fire

Keeping cozy as no signs of it warming up yet…. The theme for my capture 52 this week was Fire 🔥 had some fun trying out different settings
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
