73 / 365
Don’t ruffle my feathers
The wind was so strong today it was ruffling the feathers of this little robin…. We’ve almost had 4 seasons of weather in one day today
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
0
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
73
photos
18
followers
37
following
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
14th March 2023 6:30pm
Tags
birds
