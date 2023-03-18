Previous
Spring is in the air by wendystout
77 / 365

Spring is in the air

Trying out Bokeh effect in the garden on our cherry blossom tree which is just starting to bloom… not sure if I mastered it correctly happy to take on board any advice 😊
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
21% complete

Jacqueline ace
Works fine, great shot!
March 18th, 2023  
