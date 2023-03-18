Sign up
77 / 365
Spring is in the air
Trying out Bokeh effect in the garden on our cherry blossom tree which is just starting to bloom… not sure if I mastered it correctly happy to take on board any advice 😊
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
77
photos
19
followers
39
following
21% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
18th March 2023 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
blossom
Jacqueline
ace
Works fine, great shot!
March 18th, 2023
