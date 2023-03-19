Previous
Next
Blue tit in the blossom by wendystout
78 / 365

Blue tit in the blossom

More spring time pictures from my garden… I love this tree
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Gorgeous capture of these wonderful blossoms and bokeh, the beautiful bird is a bonus!
March 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise