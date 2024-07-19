Previous
Walkies by wendystout
Photo 522

Walkies

Or more like Sniffies but so lovely to get out today… a bit of an experience… he did quite well on the return legs it’s definitely go to take some practice… he’s exhausted tonight 🤣🤣
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
July 19th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Goodness he's adorable
July 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
He is just so adorable. What breed is he? :)
July 19th, 2024  
