Photo 522
Walkies
Or more like Sniffies but so lovely to get out today… a bit of an experience… he did quite well on the return legs it’s definitely go to take some practice… he’s exhausted tonight 🤣🤣
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Wendy Stout
@wendystout
2024 and I can’t believe that I’m now starting my 2nd year doing 365 it’s been a pleasure to make some new friends and thank...
Peter Dulis
Cute
July 19th, 2024
Boxplayer
Goodness he's adorable
July 19th, 2024
Rob Z
He is just so adorable. What breed is he? :)
July 19th, 2024
