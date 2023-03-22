Previous
Woh I’m going to Barbados by wendystout
81 / 365

Woh I’m going to Barbados

Woh back to the Palm Trees 🌴
It’s over 40 years since I last visited I wonder how much it’s changed 😎
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
Cherrill
Oh my lucky you! Enjoy!
March 23rd, 2023  
