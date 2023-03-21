Previous
Blooming lovely by wendystout
80 / 365

Blooming lovely

It’s been a mad busy day as we get ready for a quick getaway… just snapped this out of the bedroom window on my phone… it’s likely that the blossom may not last until we are back so enjoying it while we can 🌸
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Wendy Stout

Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
21% complete

carol white ace
Lovely blossom against the darkening sky
March 21st, 2023  
