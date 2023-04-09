Previous
Here’s looking at you by wendystout
99 / 365

Here’s looking at you

The sheep were so happy to greet us as we walked down the lane I think they were hoping to be fed…. Sorry to disappoint but we were on the way to the pub to meet friends…. 🥂🍻
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

Wendy Stout

Suzanne ace
Ear tags making quite a fashion statement!
April 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cute shot
April 9th, 2023  
