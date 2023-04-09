Sign up
99 / 365
Here’s looking at you
The sheep were so happy to greet us as we walked down the lane I think they were hoping to be fed…. Sorry to disappoint but we were on the way to the pub to meet friends…. 🥂🍻
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
99
Suzanne
ace
Ear tags making quite a fashion statement!
April 9th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A cute shot
April 9th, 2023
