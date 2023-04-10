Previous
Smell the flowers by wendystout
100 / 365

Smell the flowers

This cheeky little squirrel 🐿️ in the garden today
10th April 2023 10th Apr 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
PhotoCrazy ace
Cute!
April 10th, 2023  
