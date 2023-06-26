Previous
Home for tea 🍵 by wendystout
177 / 365

Home for tea 🍵

Nice to be home although it was a fabulous holiday… enjoying a nice cuppa while waiting for the first load to finish in the washing machine
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…
Mark St Clair ace
So lovely to have outside
June 27th, 2023  
