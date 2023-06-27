Previous
Hula Hooping for Macmillan Cancer Support by wendystout
Hula Hooping for Macmillan Cancer Support

All set now for my charitable challenge to Hula Hoop every day throughout July for at least 15 minutes a day… Macmillan is a charity very close to my heart 💚💚💚💚 and at least it’s good for the waistline too
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Wendy Stout

JackieR ace
you look so elegant hooping, i always look like a demented chicken!! 15 minutes a day is quite an ask! Have fun
June 27th, 2023  
Pat
Well done Wendy, what a great thing to do!
June 27th, 2023  
