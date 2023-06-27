Sign up
Previous
178 / 365
Hula Hooping for Macmillan Cancer Support
All set now for my charitable challenge to Hula Hoop every day throughout July for at least 15 minutes a day… Macmillan is a charity very close to my heart 💚💚💚💚 and at least it’s good for the waistline too
27th June 2023
27th Jun 23
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
27th June 2023 1:39pm
JackieR
ace
you look so elegant hooping, i always look like a demented chicken!! 15 minutes a day is quite an ask! Have fun
June 27th, 2023
Pat
Well done Wendy, what a great thing to do!
June 27th, 2023
