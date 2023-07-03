Previous
Same shot month 7 by wendystout
184 / 365

Same shot month 7

Monthly photo challenge to capture the changing seasons from the same spot but a rather grey July day… I prefer the one in June 🤣🤣
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Goodness it sure looks different, wonderful greens.
July 3rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise