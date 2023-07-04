Previous
Catch up with the girls by wendystout
185 / 365

Catch up with the girls

Nothing better than some time with my lovely friend’s…. A few bubbles and then some lovely food to soak it up
Putting the world to rights 🤣🤣
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Enjoy!
July 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise