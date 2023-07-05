Previous
Day 5 Macmillan challenge by wendystout
186 / 365

Day 5 Macmillan challenge

22 minutes achieved today… hooping to little mix and then cha cha slide… my attempt to do cha cha slide dance moves were hilarious with the hoop spending more time on the floor
5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

Wendy Stout

@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I'm a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
50% complete

