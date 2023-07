River Mersey Cruise

Great day trip with my cousin today from Liverpool to Warrington on the Mersey Ferry Cruise…. Passing through all of the places we have grown up with and actually being on the boat that stops the traffic when the bridge has to open… was lovely to be on the river instead of being stuck in the traffic for once 🤣🤣 took some nice pictures on my camera may post best one tomorrow once I’ve downloaded but for now this is my memory of the day