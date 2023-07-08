Sign up
Previous
189 / 365
Lymm Village
Managed to dodge a few heavy downpours today, enjoyed a walk around Lymm Dam and Village
8th July 2023
8th Jul 23
1
0
Wendy Stout
ace
@wendystout
Hi there nice to meet you… I’m a real newbie to this project but excited to see some inspirational pictures and definitely improve my own photography…...
189
photos
27
followers
54
following
51% complete
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
8th July 2023 11:21am
View Info
View All
Public
View
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
July 9th, 2023
